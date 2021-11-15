Semple Stadium chair responds to criticism of distancing at Tipperary hurling finals

Following on from yesterday’s double header in Semple Stadium, there was criticism of the distancing of supporters at the game.

The official attendance number was 6300, with the 10-thousand capacity O’Riain stand the only stand initially opened.

Some listeners of Tipp Today were critical of this, saying that they feeling uncomfortable with a lack of distancing.

Chairman of Semple Stadium, Con Hogan, said this was dealt with by opening the Kinane stand:

“There was no requirement for distancing at outdoor venues, that has been lifted and that didn’t apply yesterday.

“However, when people began to feel that they wanted more space, we opened access to the Kinane stand and people were allowed to go across in an orderly manner at the back of the town-end goal and sit i the Kinane stand, which they did.

“There was no issue whatsoever with allowing people to do that, we’d always plan for overflows like that.”