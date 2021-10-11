Semi-finals set for Tipperary senior ladies football championship

The semi-final spots have been decided in the Tipperary senior ladies football championship.

Yesterday, Cahir beat Fethard 5-10 to 4-09 to secure top spot in group 1 whilst Aherlow’s 1-13 to 2-8 win over Clonmel commercials saw them finish second in group 1.

In group 2 meanwhile, Brian Borus and Moyle Rovers played out a draw, whilst Templemore defeated Thurles Sarsfields 5-4 to 2-10.

The results mean Moyle Rovers top group 2 with Brain Borus in second.

This means the semi-finals will see Cahir face Brian Borus and Moyle Rovers take on Aherlow.

Third and fourth placed teams will contest senior B semi-finals with all games to take place on the bank holiday weekend.