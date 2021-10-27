Semi-final draws made for Tipperary County Football Championships

The draws have been made for the semi-finals of the FBD County Senior Football Championship.

This year’s surprise package JK Brackens will take on County Champions Clonmel Commercials, while Loughmore-Castleiney will face Moyle Rovers.

In the Senior Relegation semi-finals, Cahir face Arravale Rovers and Moyne/Templetuohy take on Moycarkey Borris.

While in the Intermediate semi-finals, the draw sees Fethard face Drom-Inch, and Galtee Rovers against Grangemockler/Ballyneale.

All those games will take place on the weekend of the November 6-7th, and full fixture details can be found below following a meeting of the Tipperary CCC last night.