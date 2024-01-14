Second-half onslaught propels Tipp to victory over Kerry

A Gearóid O’Connor penalty and an avalanche of points helped the Tipperary senior hurlers to a comfortable victory over Kerry in the Munster Hurling League this afternoon.

Liam Cahill handed debuts to a suite of new players and watched his side become embroiled in a tit-for-tat first-half contest. A 25th minute Dan Goggin goal appeared to create some momentum for Kerry but the Kingdom were ultimately undone by a refined and polish second-half display from Tipperary.

O’Connor’s penalty put distance between the sides, enabling Tipp to seize the initiative and cruise to a comprehensive win on a frosty afternoon in MacDonagh Park. The final score from Nenagh was Tipperary 1-28, Kerry 1-14.