Second-half onslaught propels Tipp to victory over Kerry

Pictured at the official Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League 2024 launch at Co-op Superstores Raheen Ger Ryan - Munster GAA Chairman, Conor Galvin CEO of Dairygold with Shane Meehan - Clare, Conor O’Callaghan - Cork, Fionnan MacKessy - Kerry, Cathal O’Neill - Limerick, Jason Forde - Tipperary and Mark Fitzgerald - Waterford. Photo from Munster GAA via Canva.com.

A Gearóid O’Connor penalty and an avalanche of points helped the Tipperary senior hurlers to a comfortable victory over Kerry in the Munster Hurling League this afternoon.

Liam Cahill handed debuts to a suite of new players and watched his side become embroiled in a tit-for-tat first-half contest. A 25th minute Dan Goggin goal appeared to create some momentum for Kerry but the Kingdom were ultimately undone by a refined and polish second-half display from Tipperary.

O’Connor’s penalty put distance between the sides, enabling Tipp to seize the initiative and cruise to a comprehensive win on a frosty afternoon in MacDonagh Park. The final score from Nenagh was Tipperary 1-28, Kerry 1-14.