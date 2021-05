Clonmel athlete Sean Tobin ran a seasons best for the 3000 metres at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic last evening.

His time of 7:49:37 was good enough for 4th place behind Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei who failed in his efforts to break the world record which has been held by Daniel Komen for nearly quarter of a century.

Paul Chelimo of the USA was second while Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo was 3rd just over 6 seconds clear of Tobin.