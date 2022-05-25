Search on for Tipp’s Fittest Superstars

The launch of the Cashel King Cormacs and Cashel Rugby Club joint fundraiser called ‘Tipp’s Fittest Superstars’ will take place tomorrow night at 9pm at the rugby club in the town with all welcome to attend.

Over two days in June, the 11th and 12th, Cashel Rugby Club will host a unique event with Denis Leamy and Colm Bonnar in attendance.

The event is produced and overseen by well-known hurling pundit and former All Ireland winning manager Davy Fitzgerald who is the Creator of ‘Irelands Fittest Family’ TV show.

The fundraiser launch was due to take place tonight, but will now take place on Thursday instead with Davy Fitzgerald present.

Both clubs have joined forces for this major fundraiser to help continue developments within their respective clubs.

Any rugby or GAA clubs interested in taking part can register by contacting the officers of the respective clubs or by emailing [email protected]