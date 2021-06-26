Sean Kelly: Bennett injury a ‘major disappointment’

Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett would have had a great opportunity to take a number of stage wins in this year’s Tour de France according to one of the legends of the sport.

Bennett has opted not to start the three week tour which gets underway today because an injury picked up in training hampered his preparations.

Former World number one and fellow Carrick on Suir man Sean Kelly says it’s disappointing for Sam as he was in top form and showed in last years tour what he is capable of:

“The first ten days, there’s a lot of days for sprinters so yeah major disappointing.

“For Sam, last year’s performance in the Tour, the way he’s been going this year as well, he was in excellent form, it’s a big disappointer.

“I know the feeling, I had it one year, I crashed out of the Tour of Switzerland.

“You put so much work into getting ready for the Tour de France all winter time and the early season, it’s a difficult one, it’s a big big disappointment but those things happen, injuries happen at the wrong moments.”