Seamus Kennedy shines as St. Mary’s defeat Lorrha

St Mary’s picked up their first win of the O Riain Cup campaign with a three point win over last year’s runners-up Lorrha.

In a game that was close from start to finish in Templemore, David Fogarty scored Lorrha’s only goal with their first attack of the game.

St Mary’s built themselves into it however and a Sean Kennedy penalty in the first quarter gave the Clonmel side a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Sean finished with 1-8, all bar one point came from placed balls, while county man Seamus Kennedy scored 0-6 from play in an impressive forward display.

As for Lorrha Brian Hogan scored 0-5 from placed balls from centre back, while Eoin McIntyre scored 0-5 from play and David Fogarty 1-2.

Speaking after the game, St. Mary’s manager Brendan Cagney was delighted with the result:

“I’m a little bit overcome, coming into it we were heavily fancied to go down.

“We’re coming from a low base, injuries and holidays and stuff have kind of caught us a lot in the preparation coming up to this.

“We have a lot of good young players coming and we felt if we could get a performance out of them, this club will take off and that’s what we are hoping.”