Sam Bennett will return to The Tour de France after Four Year Absence

Sam Bennet will return to the Tour de France after a four year absense.

The Carrick-on-Suir cyclist has been named in the in the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team lineup for the world’s showpiece cycling race.

He last rode the event in 2020, when he claimed two stage wins and also won the green jersey but after injury in 2021 and not being selected in subsequent years, Bennett has not been back on the Tour.

He joins the Decathlon team of Felix Gall, Bruno Armirail, Dorian Godon, Paul Lapeira, Oliver Naesen, Nans Peters and Nicolas Prodhomme.

The Tour begins at 11am this Saturday in Florence.