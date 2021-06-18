Wall and Healy included in Munster Rugby Awards

Two Tipperary players are among the winners at the 2021 Munster Rugby awards.

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall, who was also a key player for Ireland in the Six Nations, was named as the Women’s Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old flanker scored two tries in this year’s Six Nations against Wales and Italy.

Meanwhile, former Nenagh Ormond player Ben Healy won the John McCarthy award for the Greencore Academy Player of the Year.

Healy, who’s also 21, made 17 appearances for Munster this season with seven starts.

The out-half scored one try and kicked 82 points for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Craig Casey was named as young player of the year whilst Gavin Coombes was named the Men’s Player of the Year.