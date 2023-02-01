Tipp’s Brian Gleeson named to U20 Irish Rugby squad to play Wales

Tipperary’s Brian Gleeson has been named to the squad to play Wales on Friday night.

Head Coach Richie Murphy has announced the details of his Match Day Squad, with fellow Munster colleague Ruadhán Quinn joining Gleeson in the back row.

Leinster’s Gus McCarthy will captain the side.

Gleeson was on a number of Tipperary underage hurling panels and remains a big supporter of his own Loughmore-Castleiney:

“They are all supportive who ever is around they would all be congratulating me and asking me how it is going, but sure obviously they are going very well themselves, last year winning the double in hurling and football. I love going and supporting them and watching from the sidelines.”