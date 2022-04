The Munster team to face Leinster in tomorrow’s URC Interpro derby has been named.

Kilruane’s Ben Healy has been named among the replacements.

Former Cistercian College Roscrea student Fineen Wycherley starts his 8th game in a row while his brother Josh is among the replacements.

Peter O’Mahony returns to captain the team as one of nine changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win over Benetton at Musgrave Park last week.

Kick off is at 7 o’clock tomorrow evening in Thomond Park.