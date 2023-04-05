Tipp players part of Irish squad heading to Women’s U18 Six Nations

Two Tipperary players have been named in the Ireland U18 Women’s squad for the upcoming Six Nations Festival in England.

Head coach Larissa Muldoon has overseen a series of camps at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre on the Sports Ireland campus across March with the final camp taking place last weekend.

Fethard RFC’s Beth Buttimer has been named among the forwards while St Mary’s Secondary school pupil Caitriona Finn of Ballina – Killaloe RFC is included in the backs.

The squad of 28 players will now head to England later this week to compete in the second iteration of the U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival.

Ireland open their campaign against France on Friday.