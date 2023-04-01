All Tipp AIL teams in action this afternoon

All three Tipperary AIL teams are in action this afternoon on the penultimate regular matchday of the season.

In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond have secured at least a playoff place already but will have one eye on automatic promotion when they are away to Barnhall at 2.30pm.

At the same time Cashel are away to UL Bohemian.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel sit in 4th place but have lost their last three games.

A home win over Omagh Academicals would help secure the South Tipp side a place in the playoffs.

Omagh are fighting to avoid the relegation spots and Clonmel first team manager Joe Winston knows they have a tough job in Ardghaoithe today:

“They are going to be fast, they are going to be lively.”

“Our biggest problem is we have a serious amount of injuries at the moment, I’d say we probably have about 12 players in the club that are injured or missing but we are going to do our best.”

“We know what’s at stake so we are going to give everything we can.”