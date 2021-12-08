Quartet of Tipp players added to Munster squad

Four young Tipp men have been added to Munster’s Champions Cup squad for Sunday’s clash with Wasps.

The province have added 22 players from their Academy, and National and Provincial Talent squads, due to the loss of most of the first-team squad to positive Covid cases and quarantine.

Among those to get the chance to impress this week are Nenagh hooker Dylan Murphy, Cashel back-row Fearghail O’Donoghue, Kilfeacle centre Alan Flannery and Clonmel scrum-half Adam Maher.

Munster travel to Coventry to face Wasps in a 3.15 kick-off on Sunday.