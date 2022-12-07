Olympic qualification ‘huge motivating factor’- Tipp’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe

Olympic qualification is ‘a huge motivating factor’ for the Irish Women’s Sevens rugby team.

That’s according to star player and Tipperary native Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe.

The HSBC World rugby Sevens Series began last weekend and an overall top four finish after the seven meetings would guarantee Ireland a spot at the 2024 Olympics.

The new season began in Dubai last weekend with Ireland finishing in 6th place.

The Series is in Capetown this weekend and Amee Leigh says the dream of Paris 2024 is in their minds this season:

“Yeah it definitely is but there’s 11 other teams on the series that are thinking the same thing.

“It’s definitely a huge motivating factor for us as a group.

“We’re one of the few teams who haven’t ever qualified for the Olympics so it’s definitely something that we want to achieve this year and make sure that this squad’s purpose is fulfilled and we get the qualification.”