Two Tipperary players have been named in the Irish team to face Wales in the opening game of the Women’s Six Nations Championship this weekend.

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall and Ballina’s Maeve Óg O’Leary will link up in the back row for the game in Cardiff.

Wall will be earning her 16th cap while it’s the 3rd time O’Leary has donned the Irish jersey at this level.

Nichola Fryday will captain Ireland with kick-off at 2.15 in Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.