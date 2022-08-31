O’Donnell looking forward to working with next crop of Munster stars

Tipperary’s Tommy O’Donnell is relishing his new role with Munster Rugby.

The Cahir native was recently appointed Elite Player Development Officer and will be based at the province’s High Performance Centre at the University of Limerick.

Tommy retired from the game last year after 200 senior appearances for Munster and Ireland.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time Tommy said he was delighted to get the chance to come on board with Munster.

“Obviously the opportunity to help out the Munster pathway and help the next crop of players coming through. Try to pay back and replicate some of the coaches who helped me out on my way through. It’s great to be able to get the chance to be able to do that.

“I did two years in the sub-academy at the time, did two years in the academy and then on to a development contract. I understand the importance of it and I understand the impact that good coaching and good advice can have on young players. To get somebody to maybe just switch that light bulb to turn them from a good club player or a good schools player into a very good professional player.”