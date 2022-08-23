O’Donnell appointed to Munster role

Tipperary’s Tommy O’Donnell is among three new appointments to the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy ahead of the new season.

The Cahir man, who retired from the game last year after 200 senior appearances for Munster and Ireland, has been appointed Elite Player Development Officer and will be based at the High Performance Centre.

The former flanker replaces Andi Kyricaou, who was appointed Munster Rugby Forwards Coach ahead of the new campaign.

Brendan O’Connor has been appointed to the position of Elite Player Development Officer and will be based at Musgrave Park.

Matt Brown has been appointed as Pathway Development Coach and will be based at the HPC.