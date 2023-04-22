Nenagh Ormond pipped to the post in 78th minute

Nenagh Ormond narrowly lost out in today’s playoff game.

The local side were in action in Dublin where they took on Blackrock in the AIL Division 2A promotion semi-final.

Both sides went into the contest with home wins over each other this season, with Blackrock defeating Nenagh by 3 points in Dublin whilst Nenagh were 10 point winners when the sides met in New Ormond Park in January.

Nenagh were on top for much of the contest – until the 78th minute when Blackrock converted a try to put them in front by two points.

The final score was 10 – 8 in favour of the Dublin side.

This win for Blackrock now puts them just one game away from promotion to Division 1B.