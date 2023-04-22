Nenagh Ormond pipped to the post in 78th minute

By
Sheila Naughton
-
Nenagh Ormond narrowly lost out in today’s playoff game.

The local side were in action in Dublin where they took on Blackrock in the AIL Division 2A promotion semi-final.

Both sides went into the contest with home wins over each other this season, with Blackrock defeating Nenagh by 3 points in Dublin whilst Nenagh were 10 point winners when the sides met in New Ormond Park in January.

Nenagh were on top for much of the contest – until the 78th minute when Blackrock converted a try to put them in front by two points.

The final score was 10 – 8 in favour of the Dublin side.

This win for Blackrock now puts them just one game away from promotion to Division 1B.