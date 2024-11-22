LISTEN
Nenagh Ormond looking to continue Senior Cup run

SportRugby

Nenagh Ormond can book a place in a Munster senior cup semi-final this evening.

The North Tipp club have had a successful start to the season and currently sit in second place on the AIL’s Division 1B table.

They conclude their group stage campaign in the Munster senior cup when they meet Shannon in Coonagh at 8pm this evening.

Nenagh have beaten Cork Con and Highfield so far in their group and a losing bonus point tonight would be enough to secure top spot and a place in the last four.

