Murphy-Crowe named on Irish squad for World Rugby Sevens Series

Tipp Town’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe will be in action for Ireland in the opening round of the new World Rugby Sevens Series.

Dubai hosts this weekend’s competition, and Ireland’s men’s and women’s teams have been named for the games which begin on Friday.

Amee-Leigh has a lot of experience in the Sevens fold, and joins a 13-woman squad which return to World Series action for the first time since February last year.

Their opening game is against Fiji in Pool B in the early hours of Friday morning.