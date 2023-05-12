Murphy Crowe hoping to secure Olympic place

A Tipperary woman is looking to secure Olympic qualification this weekend.

The Irish Women’s sevens team, which includes Tipp’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, is in Toulouse competing in the final stage of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The top four teams in the overall standings qualify for Paris 2024 and going into this weekend’s action Ireland just need to finish above Great Britain and Fiji to qualify.

Ireland face France at 10.28am this morning and play Australia at 7.05pm tonight before their final Pool C game against Brazil on Saturday morning at 9.43am.