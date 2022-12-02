Murphy-Crowe helps Ireland to winning start at Dubai Sevens Series

Tipperary’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe is in action in Dubai as part of the Ireland Women’s Sevens team.

The new season of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series gets underway this morning, with Ireland playing three pool games today.

First up was Spain at 5am Irish time this morning….with Ireland running out 21 – 7 winners.

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe among the Irish try scorers.

Ireland take on Japan at 8.21am then Fiji at 12.13pm this afternoon.

Top place in the pool guarantees a knockout place whilst second place gives Ireland a chance at making the knockout stages tomorrow.