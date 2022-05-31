Major improvements planned for Cashel RFC grounds

Cashel Rugby club are aiming to build on what their president has called their ‘best season ever’.

The Tipp side finished second place in Division 2A of the AIL, missing out on promotion at the playoff stage.

The club has joined up with Cashel King Cormacs GAA club to launch a fundraiser called ‘Tipp’s Fittest Superstars’ in June.

Cashel RFC president Pat O’Donoghue says the club are hoping to spend some money to improve facilities at Spafield.

“This was probably our best year ever in the All Ireland League. We finished near the top of the table – lost out in the playoffs again.

“We’re regrouping now – developing the pitches here, we’re building a gym at the bottom.

“There’s a lot of expenditure coming into play at the moment but this fundraiser please God will help us with all that.”