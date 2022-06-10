Local players feature on U18 Women’s Sevens training squad

Three Tipperary players have been selected for the Ireland U18 Women’s sevens training squad.

Ellen Boylan of Carrick-on-Suir RFC is joined in the 22-player squad by Fethard’s Beth Buttimer and Kate Flannery.

They follow in the footsteps of another Fethard RFC member, Dorothy Wall, who began her international career with the U18 sevens squad.

The squad will spend two weekends this month in training camps at the IRFU’s high performance Centre in Dublin before a reduced squad will travel to France for another training camp in early July.

Further one day camps will take place in Ireland in July before the squad is finalised for the Rugby Europe U18 Women’s 7s Championships in Prague on the 23-24th July.