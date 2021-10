Nenagh Ormond return to All Ireland League action tonight under ‘Friday Night Lights’ against near neighbours UL Bohemians.

It’s an 8pm start at Lisatunny, with Nenagh still looking for their first win of the new season in Division 2A.

In the same division tomorrow, Cashel host Rainey Old Boys of Derry in Spafield at 2.30.

At the same time, Clonmel host Skerries in Division 2C.