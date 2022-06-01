Leamy makes welcome return to Munster fold

Tipperary’s Denis Leamy is set to return to Munster as part of the coaching staff next season.

The former Ireland international will leave his role as Contact Skills coach at Leinster to take up the new job as defence coach.

The Cashel native made 144 appearances for his home province as a player, winning Heineken Cup titles in 2006 and 2008.

The 40 year old has worked with the likes of Rockwell College, Clonmel, Cashel, Young Munster and Garryowen since his retirement.

Graham Rowntree succeeds Johann Van Graan as Munster’s head coach at the end of the season.