Leamy happy to be back in Munster set-up

Denis Leamy says he’s enjoying his new role with Munster Rugby.

The Tipperary man became Munster’s new defence coach this year, joining new head coach Graham Rowntree’s management team.

The Cashel native played 145 times for Munster before going on to coach locally with Rockwell College and Clonmel RFC.

Before re-joining Munster, Leamy spent the last few years as an elite player development officer and skills coach with Leinster.

Speaking to Munster’s media team, Denis said it’s great to be back in Limerick.

“Yeah it’s been really good so far, it’s really good to be back in this building, it’s obviously very familiar to me having been a player with the club for 11 years.

“It’s been really enjoyable just getting back and reconnecting with people and getting to know other people.

“There’s been a real buzz and the boys have applied themselves really well and are working very hard.

“It’s been very enjoyable so far.”