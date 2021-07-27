Irish 7s bow out of Games despite win over Kenya

The Irish Rugby 7s team suffered last-gasp heartbreak in missing out on a place in the knock-out stages.

Needing to win by eight-points, they conceded a last-minute try in their 12-7 win over Kenya in their final Pool game.

Harry McNulty and Hugo Lennox scored the Irish tries.

Former Rockwell College student McNulty says it’s a frustrating way to exit the competition.

“We should have won that game by a whole lot more – if we had one more score on the board or we didn’t let them in we would have gone through to the quarters.”

“Realistically if we had played our best the last two days I think we would have been well and truly in there and had a really good shot at putting ourselves up for some sort of medal.”

“Just disappointing because we know we are so much better.”