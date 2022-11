Probably for the first time ever Tipperary people will be cheering for the home side in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

The Cork GAA stadium is sold out for tonight’s rugby meeting of Munster and South Africa ‘A’.

Munster will be captained by Jack O’Donoghue while Nenagh’s Ben Healy and New Inn’s Diarmud Barron will also start for the Reds.

Former Munster lock Jason Jenkins starts in the second row for the visitors.

Kick-off on Leeside is at 7.30.