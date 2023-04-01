Highs and lows in Tipperary AIL action today

There were highs and lows in Tipperary AIL action this afternoon.

In Division 2A, Barnhall overcame Nenagh Ormond at 26 to 10.

While in Division 2C, Clonmel were beaten by Omagh Academicals 36-19 which means Omagh avoid relegation.

However, there was success for Cashel against UL Bohemian with a final scoreline of 33 to 19.

Peter Silke reporting from the Cashel game says it did seem the local side lost momentum in the second half but managed to regain their pace:

“Looking dodgey enough for Cashel because they weren’t playing very well at that stage and Bohemians could see that there was an opportunity there but just before full time Cashel went down in to the corner and got a try … to make it 33 points to 19. But, unfortunately the Nenagh result went against us and now the play off position is not available for Cashel.”