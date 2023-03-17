Heartbreak for Nenagh Ormond in Munster senior challenge cup final

There was heartbreak for Nenagh Ormond in last night’s Munster senior challenge cup final.

The Tipperary side were beaten 27-24 by Young Munster in Thomond Park following a brilliant display of rugby.

Tries from Davy Gleeson, John Healy, John Hayes and Nicky Irwin saw Nenagh into a 24-10 lead early in the second half however they would be pegged back to 24-24 with time just up.

A well struck Conor O’Brien penalty looked to have given Nenagh the win but it hit the post and went wide.

Then, deep in injury time a Davy Gleeson attempted interception was knocked forward intentionally giving Conor Hayes the glory of kicking the winning penalty for the Limerick men.

Nenagh player/coach Derek Corcoran spoke to Tipp FM after the final whistle:

“Yeah look it was tough gut wrenching to take but look we just try and keep upbeat with the lads because look we said form the start this was a kind of one shot final and there are no repercussions from losing a final other than being disappointed but we just want to get back into the league now we have three games left and we spoke about that and this being our standard for the next three games.”

Derek feels that Nenagh can learn a lot from their brilliant display:

“we just want to maintain that standard and play to that level, the pace of some of our tackles were really good and that’s the way we want to play the game and you know its us maintaining that now is really important for us and that is probably the biggest lesson we can take like. Set piece wise we can look at that but you are not going to come up against a team like that in 2A so really it is one of preparation for that size of a pack – but those probably are the lessons we will take away from it.”