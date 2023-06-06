Healy: Munster fans probably the best in the world

Ben Healy says he looks back with a lot of happiness on his time with Munster.

The Kilruane native joined Munster straight from Glenstal Abbey and went on to make 56 appearances with the province.

However, the 23-year-old outhalf will join Edinburgh next season.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Ben says he looks back fondly on his time spent in the Munster setup.

“I’ve loved every second of it.

“Probably the hardest part about leaving will be leaving the friends I’ve built up over the last five and a half years.

“Without question Munster probably have the best fans in the world so you’re leaving behind that, you’re leaving behind Thomond Park, one of the best stadiums in the world and we’ve unreal training facilities.

“It’s a great club, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my five years of it but it just felt like it was the right decision to move on at this stage.

“I look back with a lot of happiness and ultimately satisfaction that we won in my last year here so there’s no remorse or sadness, I’m happy with that bit of closure before I move on.”