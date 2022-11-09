Healy and Barron named in Munster team to face South Africa

Nenagh’s Ben Healy is among seven changes to the Munster side that faced Ulster at Thomond Park last time out for tomorrows game against South Africa “A”.

Also in the starting fifteen is New Inn’s Diarmuid Barron in the front row.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side for the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Antoine Frisch and Kiran McDonald will both make their first starts for Munster tomorrow.

Munster: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa; Edwin Edogbo, Kiran McDonald; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Neil Cronin, Patrick Campbell, Malakai Fekitoa.