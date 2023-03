The Ireland under-20s completed a second successive Six Nations Grand Slam last night.

Richie Murphy’s side beat England by 36 points to 24 at Cork’s Musgrave Park with a man-of-the-match performance from Tipperary’s Brian Gleeson at Number 8.

The hosts had to withstand a late fightback from England, with the visitors down to 14 players after the dismissal of out-half Monty Bradbury.