Gleeson hoping to make Ireland U20 matchday squad for Wales game

A former Tipperary underage hurler is part of the Ireland U20 Six Nations rugby squad.

Brian Gleeson of Loughmore-Castleiney was named in Richie Murphy’s squad in the past few weeks.

Gleeson was on a number of Tipperary U14 and U15 hurling squads but dedicated his time to rugby once he attended Rockwell College.

The Tipperary man, who plays in the back row, is one of the younger members of the Irish squad, as he will be underage again next year.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Brian detailed his rugby journey so far.

“I started off when I was about six years old in Thurles so I kind of played for about three to four years.

“I was going well in the hurling then making the Tipperary U14/U15 teams so I kind of went more the hurling and football route so I actually gave up rugby in Thurles and it’s only when I went back to the rugby in Rockwell I kind of took it up again because that’s really the only sport really that was going on in Rockwell at the time.

“Winning a junior cup when I was in third year, having Denis Leamy as a coach coming in working, it’s really helped my game and it’s kind of led me to getting on the Munster setups like U17 for two years, U19 for two years and then here we are now.”

Brian also mentioned the great support he gets from people in Loughmore-Castleiney GAA Club.

“They’re all supportive and like if I was ever around they’d all be congratulating me and asking me how it’s going and stuff.

“Obviously they’re going very well themselves, winning the double in hurling and football.

“I love going watching their games and supporting them from the side-lines as well.”

The Ireland U20s begin their Six Nations campaign this Friday away to Wales and the matchday squad will be announced later today. (Wednesday)