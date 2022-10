Two Tipperary players have been named in the starting fifteen for the Emerging Ireland team to face the Pumas in South Africa tomorrow.

Cashel’s Damian Barron has been named in the front row while Bansha’s Jake Flannery is at out-half.

Former Cistercian Roscrea student Josh Wycherley is among the replacements.

Kick off tomorrow is at 4 o’clock Irish time in Bloemfontein with the Irish hoping to build on their 54- 7 victory over Griquas in their opening game of the tour last weekend.