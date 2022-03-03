Cashel RFC on target to make league final

With ten wins, two draws and two defeats so far Cashel RFC lie second in Division 2A of the All Ireland League.

Queens University Belfast are still ten points clear at the top of the table having won 12 and suffered only two defeats – both of which were inflicted by Cashel.

Peter Silke from Cashel RFC is hopeful that the Tipp outfit can secure place in the final where he expects they will face Queens.

“It was great to put one over on Queens.

“I still fancy them to be in the final – I fancy ourselves to get there as well.

There are four rounds of matches left. We’re at home to Rainey (Old Boys) next week. They’re at the bottom of the table but any team on a day can turn you over so you have to be very, very careful. You have to take each match and forget about what’s going to happen in a month or two months time.”