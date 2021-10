Cashel take on one of the kingpins of Munster rugby tonight in the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Challenge Cup.

The West Tipp side, currently sixth in Division 2A of the AIL, travel to Limerick to take on Garryowen who are top of Division 1A.

That game kicks off at 8pm in Dooradoyle, with the Garryowen side captained by Burgess man and former Nenagh Ormond second row Kevin Seymour.

There’s no action in the All Ireland Leagues this weekend.