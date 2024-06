A Tipperary man is part of the Irish rowing squad named by the Olympic Federation of Ireland to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris.

A record number of crews have qualified for the games, with 16 athletes set to compete in Paris across 7 boats.

The team includes Clonmel’s Daire Lynch who pairs with Philip Doyle from Banbridge in the Men’s Double Scull.

Olympic gold medallists Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will compete in the men’s lightweight double scull.