Round-up of today’s local soccer action

It was a big day of local soccer in Tipperary today.

St. Michael’s travelled to Celtic Park to play Clonmel Celtic in the Tipperary Cup semi-final.

The full-time score saw the Saints bounce back from last weekend’s FAI Junior Cup defeat, beating Clonmel Celtic 2-nil.

They will play Old Bridge FC in the Tipperary Cup Final – date and time to be confirmed.

It was first vs. second in a massive game at the top of the Clonmel Credit Union Premier Division this afternoon.

League leaders Clonmel Town were in Thurles to play Peake Villa.

The visitors were beaten 5-1 by Peake Villa.