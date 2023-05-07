Round-up of today’s local soccer action

It was a big day of local soccer in Tipperary today.
St. Michael’s travelled to Celtic Park to play Clonmel Celtic in the Tipperary Cup semi-final.
The full-time score saw the Saints bounce back from last weekend’s FAI Junior Cup defeat, beating Clonmel Celtic 2-nil.
They will play Old Bridge FC in the Tipperary Cup Final – date and time to be confirmed.
It was first vs. second in a massive game at the top of the Clonmel Credit Union Premier Division this afternoon.
League leaders Clonmel Town were in Thurles to play Peake Villa.
The visitors were beaten 5-1 by Peake Villa.