Round-up of hurling for the Premier yesterday

Roscrea and Gortnahoe-Glengoole will contest this year’s premier intermediate hurling final.

Both sides were victorious in their semi final ties yesterday with Roscrea beating Burgess 1-19 to 1-17 whilst Gortnahoe were 3-18 to 0-22 winners over St. Mary’s.

Elsewhere yesterday, Templederry avoided relegation from the senior grade.

Last year’s second tier champions defeated Eire Og Annacarty in their relegation final on a score of 2-21 to 0-19.

In the premier intermediate hurling relegation final, Carrick Swan survived, beating Kiladangan 1-18 to 0-17.

Meanwhile in the intermediate hurling quarter finals, Drom-Inch were 1-19 to 2-11 winners over Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams whilst Lorrha needed extra-time to see off the challenge of Borrisokane on a final score of 1-23 to 0-25.

Finally, A pair of junior A county quarter finals took place on Saturday, where Upperchurch-Drombane were 4-19 to 2-12 winners over Moyle Rovers and Grangemockler-Ballyneale beat Thurles Sarsfields 1-21 to 0-18.