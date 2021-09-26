Round 2 of the Tipperary senior ladies football championship underway today

The second round of the Tipperary senior ladies football championship gets underway today.

At 11 o’clock in Group 2, Brian Borus take on Templemore in Clogheen whilst an hour later in Group 1, Clonmel Commercials play at home to Cahir.

Elsewhere in Group 1, Aherlow play host to Fethard at 5pm whilst the final game of the day sees Moyle Rovers play at home against newcomers Thurles Sarsfields at 7 in Group 2.

Tony Smith believes Moyle Rovers will have too much experience for Thurles:

“Thurles have come up from intermediate, they’ve also come up from intermediate in camogie, they’ve a lot of dual players which will obviously cause problems.

“They have some very impressive individuals, I know that if Eimear McGrath opted to play football, she would be on the Tipp senior football team at the minute.

“I just think Moyle Rovers have a bit too much, they have been together for a while.

“They haven’t made that big breakthrough but you never know.”