Rockwell Rovers ready for “massive step up” to senior football grade

The opening round fixtures of the county football championships continue today.

In the senior grade, there are four games down for decision.

With all games taking place at 6 o’clock, Moyle Rovers meet Upperchurch-Drombane in Cashel, Kilsheelan-Kilcash face Ballyporeen in Ardfinnan, Loughmore-Castleiney play Killenaule in Littleton and newcomers Rockwell Rovers go head-to-head with JK Brackens in Holycross.

Rockwell Rovers make their return to the senior ranks following their Intermediate final win over Grangemockler/Ballyneale last September.

Rovers defender and Tipp panelist Liam Fahey says it’s a massive step up to the senior grade:

“Yeah it’s a very tough year now in fairness, even with the county league we saw the difference in the standard and the aggression compared to Intermediate this year so, we’re kind of doing our best to adjust to senior level.

“It’s a massive step up in terms of aggression and everything like that, even just tactics and lads are hitting an awful lot harder compared to intermediate and we just have to get used to that now.

“We’ve been trying for the last ten years to get up to senior football now and this is our time to prove our point and show that we are a senior football club.”

Aherlow got their 2021 county senior football championship off to a winning start last night.

That’s after they beat Cahir in Ballyporeen last night, on a full-time score of 1-14 to 1-10.

This year’s Intermediate football championship gets underway today with three games taking place.

first up at 1 o’clock in Cahir, Fethard take on Golden-Kilfeacle.

Then at 6 o’clock, Mullinahone take on Clonmel Óg in Fethard and Galtee/rovers take on Drom-Inch.

Elsewhere today, the rescheduled north Tipperary intermediate hurling final takes place.

That’s the meeting of Borrisokane and Moneygall in Cloughjordan at 4pm.