The students of Rockwell College will be looking to secure a place in the Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals this afternoon.

The Tipperary school drew 24-apiece with Ardscoil Rís in their preliminary quarter-final last week in Limerick, and the replay takes place in Clanwilliam this afternoon at 2pm.

The winners will go on to face Bandon Grammar School in the quarter-finals.