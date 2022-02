Rockwell College are into the quarter-finals of the Munster Schools Senior Cup.

That’s after the Tipperary side defeated Ardscoil Rís in today’s preliminary quarter-final replay on a final score of 10-3.

Rockwell trailed 3-0 at half-time but 10 unanswered points in the second half saw them get the victory in Clanwilliam this afternoon.

They now go on to the quarter-finals to play Bandon Grammar School.