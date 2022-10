In the u 19A football county semi-final this afternoon Ballina took on Clonmel Commercials in Cappawhite.

That game ended with Ballina losing out with 0-9(9) to Clonmel Commercials :3-14 (23).

Meanwhile, the second of this year’s county Junior B hurling semi-finals also took place

Lorrha met Thurles Sarsfields in Moneygall.

Thurles Sarsfields out on top there with 0-23 to Lorrha-Dorrha 1-11.