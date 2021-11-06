RESULTS: Tipperary intermediate football final lineup confirmed while Ballina progress to junior decider

A busy day of football in Tipperary has narrowed down the number of teams remaining in this year’s championship.

Loughmore-Castleiney were 1-8 to 1-7 winners over Moyle Rovvers in the senior football semi-final today.

Meanwhile in the intermediate championship, Drom-Inch have secured their place in this year’s final.

That’s after they defeated Fethard in today’s semi-final in Littleton on a full-time score of 0-10 to 0-05.

They now go on to the final where they will play last year’s beaten finalists Grangemockler/Ballyneale.

That’s after Grangemockler beat Galtee Rovers in Cahir today in their semi-final tie on a final score of 3-11 to 1-07.

Aherlow are into the final of the Tom Cusack Cup.

They defeated Killenaule in today’s semi-final in New Inn on a full-time score of 0-17 to 1-11.

The other semi-final takes place on Sunday at 2pm in Dundrum and sees Éire Óg Annacarty taking on Upperchurch-Drombane.

In the Junior A football county semi-final today, Ballina defeated Thurles Sarsfields.

The north side, captained by Steven O’Brien, were 0-12 to 0-07 winners in Templederry today.

They go on to the final to play the winners of Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams and Carrick Swan who meet in Clonmel at 2pm on Sunday.