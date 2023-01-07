Results for Tipp teams in today’s AIL action

Today’s AIL action has concluded with North Tipp emerging victorious and South Tipp getting another opportunity to prove themselves.

Nenagh Ormond were the winners in this afternoon’s AIL Division 2A match against Navan at New Ormond Park on a final scoreline of 31-10.

Cashel will get another chance to defeat their Dublin opponents, Blackrock College, again next week following a 17-17 draw in Spafield today.

Peter Silke was watching the game for Tipp FM and commended Cashel’s defense today while looking ahead to the Division 2A rematch.

“They played extremely well and defended very, very well. Some dubious decisions, but, you know, you must accept the referees’ decisions. In an enthralling fixture, it sets it up very nicely for next week in Dublin, where Cashel take on Blackrock again. Blackrock will have home advantage, so it’s all to play for.

“Disappointing really at the end of the day for Cashel; they had a chance to win this game. It would have brought them closer to Blackrock, who are still five points ahead of them. Hopefully next week we can reverse the decision.”